ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The 2023 Emery County Fair promises to be “A Reunion for the Ages” with its new theme, which will be coupled with traditional favorites. The tentative schedule for this year’s fair was announced at the Emery County Business Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.

Emery County Commissioner Jordan Leonard began the discussion by emphasizing the importance of the fair. The event often serves as a reunion between friends and family, as county residents attend the event in masses. He stated that this year’s fair committee has aimed to bring back fair favorites, along with some fun additions.

The tentative schedule was then presented. Beginning on Tuesday, July 25, there will be free swim at the Emery County Aquatic Center. This is slated for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include diving prizes.

The fun at the aquatic center will continue on Wednesday, July 26 as the Special Little Luau is hosted. This event is for individuals with disabilities and their families, and it is hosted in conjunction with Castle Dale City Days.

The activities on Wednesday will conclude with a variety show fundraiser hosted by Neal Peacock. This will take place at the Emery High auditorium and aims to raise fun funds for Tyrell Clements’ cancer treatments. Donation will be accepted at the door.

For those looking to submit exhibits, non-fresh entries will be accepted on Tuesday, July 25. Fresh exhibits will be accepted the following day, July 26, while animal exhibits will be accepted on July 27.

Thursday, July 27 will be full of fun with a “Frontier Days” theme. Led by the Emery County Archives, visitors will be welcomed to the administration building in Castle Dale to discover the county’s archives. There will be hands-on, interactive pioneer era activities available, including fresh and free homemade bread, ice cream and Mountain Man stew.

Participants will be able to earn a ticket for every activity they participate in during Frontier Days. A drawing will then be hosted prior to the Castle Valley Pageant film screening that night. The screening will take place at 7 p.m. in the Emery High auditorium.

Also on July 27, there will be a senior citizen lunch and bingo under the pavilion beginning at 12 p.m. A car show will also start at 12 p.m. and run to 5 p.m. Finally, exhibit hall displays can be pursued between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday, July 28 will start bright and early with animal exhibits in the Blue Sage Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 10 a.m., the home run derby will take place at Cheddar Field and will be open to all ages.

Activities on the stage that day include the cutest baby/toddler contests at 11 a.m., the pet show at 11:30 a.m. and Emery County’s Got Talent from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Hypno Hick will then take the stage at 2 p.m. followed by the Maddie Wilson Band, sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power, at 4 p.m.

Also on July 28, vendors will be set up from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. along with inflatables and a mechanical bull. Other contests and stage entertainment will also take place during this time and the vendor hall will be open to spectators.

The activities roll right over to Sunday, July 29 with a 5K hosted by the Emery High cross country team at 7 a.m. Also at that time, the pickleball tournament will begin. The ever-popular parade will then make its trek down Castle Dale Main Street at 10 a.m. Stage activities on Saturday include the Voice of Emery Singing Contest, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Hypno Hick will also take the stage again with a show at 2 p.m.

Those looking for some friendly competition are invited to compete in the horseshoe tournament beginning at 12 p.m., or the cornhole tournament at 2 p.m. Then, the $1,000 bingo event, sponsored by Emery Telcom, will kick off at 4 p.m.

On both Friday and Saturday evenings, the Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Following Saturday’s rodeo, attendees are invited to enjoy a concert and fireworks in the arena beginning around 9 p.m.

To wrap up the 2023 Emery County Fair activities, there will be a golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 4. The Miss Emery Day & Night Golf Fundraiser Tournament will begin at 6 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person scramble and will cost $200 per team. Interested parties can call (435) 384-2887 to register.

To learn more about the 2023 Emery County Fair and to register for applicable events, please visit www.emerycountychamber.com.