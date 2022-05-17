“A River Out of Time” Showing Coming May 21

Press Release

The John Wesley Powell River History Museum will host a free panel discussion and exclusive showing of the new Powell 150 film, “A River Out of Time” on May 21 at 5 p.m. This event is a component of Think Water Utah, a statewide collaboration and conversation on the critical topic of water presented by Utah Humanities and its partners.

In 1869, a small group of surveyors led by John Wesley Powell set out to map the unknown extent of the Colorado River Basin. 150 years later, we’re rafting 1,000 miles to follow in Powell’s footsteps to reevaluate Powell’s legacy, absorb the unquantifiable power of place and articulate what the future may hold for water in the American West.