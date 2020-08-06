A.S.S.E.T. Program Coming to Emery Libraries

Emery County libraries are presenting the A.S.S.E.T. Program beginning Aug. 25. A.S.S.E.T. stands for Assisting Students for a Stronger Emery Tomorrow.

The program is open to children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. The libraries offers Chromebooks reserved for students use, assistance accessing programs used by the Emery School District and extended hours one night per week.

For more information on the program, please contact your respective brand library. Hours of operation for each library can be found below.