A Spooky Good Time at Green River Trunk-or-Treat

By Robin Hunt

Ghouls, wizards, zombies, skeletons, tourists, secret agents, cowboys, Mrs. Incredible and more gathered to celebrate Halloween at a community trunk-or-treat in Green River on Monday. Not only did these costumed participants fill their bags with candy, but they were also treated a chili and chili cheese dog meal provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There were carnival games and crafts organized and run by community members along with a cake walk and costume contest. These activities were organized by the Green River Activity Team.

“It was a great turn out and super fun,” said Addi Gee, a member of the Green River Activity Team. “We would like to thank our donors: the River Terrace Inn, Shady Acres, The Spadadora and Young family, the Bigelow family, Cindy Powell, Kaidence Meadows, Taylor Burns, and Jay and Lesa Madsen.”