A Trip Down Memory Lane of the Marsing Ranch Presented by Wade Allinson

By Julie Johansen

Greg Van Wagoner set the stage for the Emery County Historical Society’s Marsing Ranch presentation by strumming the guitar and leading all in singing “Home on The Range”. The Historical Society welcome was given by Bernice Payne as she introduced Wade Allinson for his slide and audio presentation on the ranch.

Wade began by stating that his research found the Marsing’s were first located in Joseph, Utah before moving to the Emery County location near Desert Lake. Along the Price River the Red Cliff Ranch, also known as the Marsing Ranch, was homesteaded in the early 1900’s. This is marked by inscriptions in the rock and burial there in 1919. Many of these markings are of the Cross Wrench Brand, which was Marsing’s brand. There is also Indian Rock Art along the walls in the area.

A modern headstone was placed at the grave sight of Annabelle Marsing in 1995. Twenty relatives and friends pulled the 125 pound headstone there on a travois. This was known as Annabelle’s quiet place. A log cabin still stands there along with the rock house outlaw cabin in the distance. There are remains buried in the sand and on the cliffs from Dripping Springs, June’s Bottom and Two Mile Canyon all along the Price and Green River.

Allinson also traced the Marsing family’s genealogy, starting with Niels Marsing in 1828 through several generations to Bob Marsing, whom Allan Powell interviewed in 2005. Powell shared quotes from his interview with the larger than usual crowd gathered in the County Administration building on Thursday evening, Feb. 16.