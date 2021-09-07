A Week to Serve, Honor and Remember

By Pierce and Liz Bryner

There are lots of activities this week in Price, especially at the Peace Gardens. This week started off festively with Monday being Labor Day. School resumed Tuesday with a week-long exhibit for 9/11 in the new Carbon High School faculty room that features a Class of 2002 flag, a printed timeline and a digital slideshow.

There are two concerts at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. The local band Wedge will be performing for Culture Connection at the Price City Peace Gardens and Diamond Rio will be performing at the Carbon County Events Center. Friday, Sept. 10 marks Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day, so the HOPE Squad will be hosting a ceremony at the Peace Gardens starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday will be the 20th Anniversary of the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks as well as United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, which starts at Lin’s parking lot at 7 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to show up Saturday morning and sign up for a project, or sign up in advance at JustServe.org. Some of the projects sponsored by the United Way of Southeastern Utah include making care baskets for Carbon County’s first responders (at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center from 9 a.m. to noon) as well as free car washes for first responders.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the American Legion Price Post 3 will be hosting a ceremony for “remembering those killed, honoring those who sacrificed and recognizing those who have served since that infamous day.” There will be plenty of other activities following this one at the Peace Gardens that will provide reflection and entertainment.

Whatever you might find yourself doing on Saturday, be sure to spend the time to walk around the Price City Hall block sometime during the day as there will be 2,997 flags placed on that block in commemoration of every victim of 9/11. The names on the flags were written by Carbon High students, and we encourage everyone to take time to respect the dead, honor those who have and do serve, and to reflect on the patriotism that brought Americans together following this tragic event that took place 20 years ago.