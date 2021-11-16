AB Custom Quilting Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

A ribbon cutting ceremony served as a warm welcome to AB Custom Quilting on Friday afternoon. Members of the Emery County Business Chamber gathered in Ferron to welcome the business to the community.

AB Custom Quilting is a home-based business owned and operated by Ann Behling. She began quilting as a hobby years ago, learning from Hazel McMullin, a well-known quilter in Emery County. Behling’s hobby has grown throughout the years and resulted in her new business venture.

The opportunity to turn her passion into a business came after purchasing a long arm quilting machine. This machine allows Behling to make everything from baby quilts to large, king-size quilts. The machine can be ran either manually or automatically with seemingly infinite quilting options.

AB Custom Quilting can create custom quilts from start to finish for customers, allowing them to choose their material, size and design. Or, customers can bring in their quilt tops for Behling to complete with her machine. Customers can choose their favorite design, thread color and more from Behling’s impressive collection.

Behling has kept her new machine busy with not only creating quilts for customers, but also by making Quilts of Valor. These lap quilts are donated to the veterans’ home in Payson, which she said holds a special place in her heart as her father served in the military.

Those that would like more information on AB Custom Quilting should call (435) 749-4012 or email ann@abcustomquilting.com. The business is located at 85 East 400 North in Ferron.