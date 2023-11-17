AB Custom Quilting Presents Generous Donation to the ECSO

On Thursday afternoon, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced that Ann Behling, owner of AB Custom Quilting, had recently visited the office with a considerable donation.

Behling delivered a sizable amount of quilted blankets with the idea that the officers would have them on hand to give to children they come in contact with during daily call responses. Some of the blankets donated had already been handed out by the deputies.

“Thank you so much, Ann, for making it possible for us to deliver a bit of comfort in sometimes tense situations,” the ECSO shared.