Academic All-State Announced

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) recently released its 2022 Spring Sports Academic All-State recipients. Robert Cuff, UHSAA Executive Director, gave the following statement.

“For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency. With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students. On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award.”

Locals that made the distinguished list are as follows:

Baseball – Crue Sharp (Emery)

Boys’ Soccer – Jackson Griffeth (Carbon), Jackson Smith (Carbon)

Softball – Gianna Bruno (Carbon), Stevie Oman (Carbon), Brynlei Luke (Emery), Cambrie Jensen (Emery), Madisyn Childs (Emery)

Track and Field – Kobe Cruz (Carbon), Brynn Gordon (Emery), Jess Christiansen (Emery)