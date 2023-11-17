Accident Closes Highway 10

Photo Courtesy of the Price City Fire Department

On Thursday evening, first responders were paged to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 10. The incident occurred at the junction of Highway 10 and Ridge Road.

Medical, fire and law enforcement crews responded to the scene. The road was closed as first responders assessed the scene and patients were transported for medical attention.

At this time, the identity and status of those involved have not been released. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is released.