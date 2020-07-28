Accident Results in Closure of Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

An accident on Tuesday evening resulted in the closure of Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. According to early reports, the incident occurred at mile post 193, which is two miles west of Sheep Creek. Emergency crews have responded to the scene.

While details on the accident have not yet been released, travel in both directions has been halted. Eastbound traffic is stopped at US-89 while westbound traffic at Thistle Junction is also halted.

At 5:07 p.m., there was an estimated clearance time of 9:30 p.m. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.