Accident Topples Power Pole in Carbon County

Crews were paged to a single-vehicle accident that toppled a power pole in Carbon County on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Haycock Lane in Spring Glen around 12:30 p.m.

According to early reports, the accident occurred when a vehicle backed into the pole, toppling it and downing power lines. First responders were paged to the scene along with Rocky Mountain Power crews.

Haycock Lane has been temporarily blocked off while crews assess the scene. According to Rocky Mountain Power, the accident has resulted in a power outage for six customers in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. this afternoon.

