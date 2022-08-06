Accomplishment | Patricia Blanton

Patricia Blanton completed her Ph.D. of Education in Organizational Leadership from Liberty University in December 2021. She was a graduate of Carbon High School. As a first-generation college student, she completed her Bachelor of Education from USU in 2010. She earned two more degrees from USU; a Master of Education in Instructional Leadership in 2017 and a Master of Human Resources in 2019.

Soon, she will begin her new role as a Title I Coordinator with Provo City School District. Patricia is married to Danny Blanton, and they have two children, Danni and Luke.