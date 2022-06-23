Accomplishments | Andrew Christensen

Andrew Christensen, son of Kraig and Sue Christensen of Price, has completed his residency in General Surgery at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. He graduated from Carbon High School and received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah.

He also received his Medical Degree at the University of Utah. He will begin his practice at the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Andrew is married to Kelly Andrews Christensen and he has three children, Ben, Elle and Kate.