Reverend Dr. Connie Hillenbrand, PhD. is pleased to announce that she has achieved her Doctor of Philosophy, PhD. Specializing in Metaphysical Counseling on August 5, 2024 from The University of Sedona in Sedona, Arizona.

She has been an Interfaith Ordained Metaphysical Minister since 2018 affiliated with the International Metaphysical Ministries of Sedona, Arizona.