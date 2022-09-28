Achievements Celebrated at 4-H Family Fun Night

The 4-H year was celebrated with a Family Fun Achievement Night, which was hosted on Sept. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This took place at the Carbon County Event Center in Price.

During the event, a slideshow of the clubs throughout the year was presented and new clubs were showcased. Members were also recognized for various achievements during the celebration.

Two members, Brooklynn Tweddell and Bailey Barker, were honored for their 10 years of membership. 4-H seniors that were honored were Barker, Tweddell, Reeanna Morrey and Gentrie Hansen. Recognitions continued when the 4-H Focus Family Award was given to the Dave and Jo Varner Family.

The Extra Mile Award was presented to 4-H Leader Jennifer Jensen and a new youth Leadership Award went to Judson Varner. In the eighth grade, Varner has been the Jr. Teen Council President, a TRY Team member and serves as the Northern Regional Ambassador.

Varner ran two 4-H clubs on his own this year. They included the cooking club and board game theory club. He was also a special guest on USU Extension’s Quick and Easy Cooking.

4-H Program Coordinator DeLayna Barr said that the family night included a Goosechase app challenge, face painting, 4-H tattoos, 9 Square, cornhole, rocket building and launching, 4-H Regional Ambassador game, roller coaster making, a potato power station and cotton candy.

“Thank you to all 4-H leaders who helped ‘Make the Best be Better’ this year in 4-H and gave many kids a spark by ‘Learning by Doing,'” said Barr. “Our 4-H leaders and members are amazing and inspiring.”