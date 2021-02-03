Active COVID-19 Cases Decline in Southeast Utah

Southeast Utah is seeing a slight decline in active COVID-19 cases according to the local health department. As of Wednesday morning, there were 178 active cases reported. Just one week prior, there were 344 active cases throughout the region.

Since COVID-19 testing began, over 40,008 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,631 positive test results and 20 deaths. The average testing cycle in the last seven days, which is the average time between date of test conducted and test result issued, is .9 days.

In Carbon County, 1,323 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 76 cases remain active while 1,237 have recovered. One Carbon County patient Is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 48 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been 10 deaths of Carbon County men due to the virus, all of which were hospitalized at the time of death.

Emery County has recorded 716 cases of COVID-19, 64 of which remain active as 644 patients have recovered. There are no Emery County patients currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, 22 were formerly hospitalized. Emery County has recorded eight deaths, including six men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 65-84 age range.

In Grand County, 592 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 38 cases remain active as 552 have recovered. There are no Grand County patients currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, 18 were formerly hospitalized. Two Grand County men over the age of 85 have died due to the virus.

The 10-19 age group has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 17.38%. The 30-39 age group accounts for 17.03% of all cases while the 20-29 age group accounts for 16.31%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 40-49 (16.20%), 50-59 (11.37%), 60-69 (10.80%), 70-79 (5.67%), 0-9 (2.93%), 80-89 (2.09%) and 90-99 (.23%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 97 cases of the virus, four of which remain active as 93 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there have been four cases reported, two of which have recovered while two remain active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 147 cases of the virus, 26 of which remain active as 121 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 49 cases, four of which remain active while 45 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.