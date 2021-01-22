Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah Near 300

Since COVID-19 testing began, 37,505 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,445 positive results and 16 deaths. The average testing cycle in the last seven days, which is the average time between date of test conducted and test result issued, is .6 days.

On Thursday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 291 active cases within the region, up from 268 the day prior. Of these patients, 10 are hospitalized due to complications from the virus. With high case count, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 1,237 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 142 cases remain active while 1,087 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 42 others were formerly hospitalized. The eight deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 649 cases of COVID-19, 58 of which remain active as 584 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been seven deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range, one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 559 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 91 cases remain active as 467 have recovered. Four Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 12 others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 10-19 age group, which accounts for 17% of the total cases. The 30-39 age groups sits at 16.9% while the 20-29 age group is at 16.6% percent. The 40-49 group accounts for 16.2% of all cases. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 50-59 (11.3%), 60-69 (11%), 70-79 (5.6%), 0-9 (2.9%), 80-89 (2.1%) and 90-99 (.2%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 93 cases of the virus, nine of which remain active as 84 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there has been one case reported, which remains active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 120 cases of the virus, six of which remain active as 114 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 46 cases, seven of which remain active while 39 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.