Active COVID-19 Cases Rise in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 344 active cases of COVID-19 within the region, up from 321 the previous day. Of these patients, nine are hospitalized due to complications from the virus. With high case count, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

Since COVID-19 testing began, 38,536 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,510 positive results and 17 deaths. The average testing cycle in the last seven days, which is the average time between date of test conducted and test result issued, is .8 days.

In Carbon County, 1,272 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 171 cases remain active while 1,093 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 42 others were formerly hospitalized. The eight deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 664 cases of COVID-19, 71 of which remain active as 586 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been seven deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range, one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 574 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 102 cases remain active as 470 have recovered. Three Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 13 others were formerly hospitalized. Two Grand County men over the age of 85 have died due to the virus.

The 30-39 age group has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 17.3%. The 10-19 age group accounts for 16.9% of all cases while the 20-29 age group accounts for 16.5%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 40-49 (16.2%), 50-59 (11.5%), 60-69 (10.8%), 70-79 (5.7%), 0-9 (2.9%), 80-89 (2.1%) 90-99 (.2%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 94 cases of the virus, nine of which remain active as 85 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there have been two cases reported, both of which remain active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 124 cases of the virus, 10 of which remain active as 114 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 46 cases, seven of which remain active while 39 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.