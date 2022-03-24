Active Events Coming to Carbon County

Two great opportunities to get out and get active are coming soon to Carbon County.

The first is the April Fools Run, which will be hosted on Wood Hill in Price on the holiday itself, beginning at noon. Organizers stated that this fun run will get participants moving.

“Make sure to bring a friend to get lots of selfies with all the optical illusion photo ops,” organizers shared.

Those who participate can choose the distance they would like to complete, including one mile ($12.50), 3k ($15) or 5k ($20). “It is up to you to set your goal and meet it,” shared event organizers.

For more information on the run or to register, please click here.

Then, coming on June 4, there is a Desert Wave Triathlon planned. This event will also partially take place on Wood Hill and is slated to begin at 10 a.m. that morning.

This triathlon is for beginners and organizers explained that it is a great way to prepare for the larger triathlons. This will begin at the Desert Wave Pool in Price before ending on Wood Hill.

“This short triathlon starts off at the Dessert Wave Pool in Price where you swim a short 300 meter,” event organizers shared. “Then, you bike up Wood Hill and run a 5k along the rim where you will enjoy spectacular views of Price.”

The participation fee for the Desert Wave Triathlon is $35 for early bird tickets (before May 15 at 10 a.m.) and $45 for regular admission (before June 4 at 10 a.m.). To learn more about the triathlon or to register, please click here.