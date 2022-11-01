Active Re-Entry Hosts Halloween Carnival

Active Re-Entry hosted its annual Halloween party on Friday at the Carbon County Event Center. This year’s theme was based around the carnival atmosphere.

Attendees enjoyed traditional games such as ring-toss, Skee-Ball and milk bottle toss. All members were encouraged to dress up for an afternoon of games. Hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy were served as well.

“[We] had an absolute blast today at our Halloween Carnival,” shared Active Re-Entry. “Thanks to everyone who attended and helped put this event together.”

Active Re-Entry is a community-based program that assists individuals with disabilities achieve or maintain self-sufficient, productive lives and live independently within their own communities.

“We are committed to promoting the rights, dignity and quality of life of all persons with disabilities,” the organization shared. “We offer many services and resources or can help guide you to other service providers.”