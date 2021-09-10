Active Re-Entry: Providing Services to Individuals with Disabilities for Over 33 Years

Press Release

Active Re-Entry is a community-based, private, nonprofit organization that provides a wide variety of services to individuals with disabilities in seven counties of Eastern Utah; Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan, Duchesne, Uintah and Daggett counties. The goal of the agency is to ensure that people with disabilities living in Eastern Utah can live as independently as possible within their homes and communities.

The core services offered by Active Re-Entry include: advocacy, independent living skills training for youth and adults, information and referral services, nursing home transition and diversion, youth post-secondary life transition and peer support and counseling. Other services include assistive technology services, durable medical equipment loan bank, low vision services, facility evaluations, scooter training, public awareness, PERKIE Travels, (transportation service to Utah County for radiation treatments), music and memory, and youth and adult recreation opportunities. Low vision, grief and caregivers support groups are also provided.

The majority of services provided by Active Re-Entry are free to the consumer. Assistive Technology Services, which are funded through the state, are based upon a qualifying disability and income level. State-funded services include but are not limited to; power scooters, wheelchairs, ramps to the home and more. State paid services would be considered when all other options have been exhausted.

Active Re-Entry is committed to assisting individuals with disabilities to help them to achieve or maintain self-sufficient and productive lives. The programs are dedicated to promoting the rights, dignity and quality of life for all persons with disabilities. We provide services to people of all ages and disabilities.

To learn more, please view our website at www.arecil.org or call Active Re- Entry at (435) 637-4950.