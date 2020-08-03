Additional COVID-19 Recoveries, Case in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department reported new COVID-19 recoveries, as well as a new case, within its region on Sunday evening. The new case is in Carbon County.

To date, there have been 93 confirmed cases of the virus throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties since testing began. The health department has reported that 75 of these patients have recovered.

Grand County has had 44 cases of COVID-19. Two patients in Grand have been hospitalized due to the virus, with one released and one still receiving care. To date, 37 patients have recovered within the county.

In Carbon County, there have been 34 cases, including the new case reported Sunday. While two patients were formerly hospitalized due to the virus, they have since been released. In Carbon County, 24 patients have recovered.

Emery County has had 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. No patients have been hospitalized and 14 have recovered.

There are no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Southeast Utah. Since testing began, over 6,500 tests have been conducted within the region.

For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.