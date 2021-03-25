Additional Funding Aims to Assist Coal Country Strike Team Projects

The Coal Country Strike Team recently highlighted additional funding that has been received to assist in a number of projects. This funding came from the Schmidt Futures Foundation following a presentation by the strike team in November of 2020.

“The Utah Coal Country Strike Team stands ready to help Utah’s most distressed region – the coal communities of Carbon and Emery counties – diversify the economy and raise incomes by 10 percent,” the Coal Country Strike Team shared. “Our work plan calls for us to harness the strengths of two public universities to train/re-train workers, invest in tourism infrastructure, revitalize housing in the community and reinvent economic development incentives.”

It was stated that this additional funding request came with a four-to-one match and will bring over $1 million in matching funds. This will help fulfill the original commitment that was made to develop the workforce while also revitalizing housing and investing in the infrastructure of tourism.

“Despite the challenges we face, Carbon and Emery counties have significant potential for future economic success,” said Geri Gamber, director of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, which leads the Coal Country Strike Team. “This additional funding from Schmidt Futures will help us fulfill that potential and invest in new opportunities for all Utahns living in the region.”

There are a total of nine projects that will benefit from this additional funding. These projects are the Silicon Slopes East Coworking Spaces, culinary entrepreneurism, the Coal Country scholarship, small business global marketing, chamber of commerce business outreach, ground-up housing construction, tourism infrastructure improvements for both the Green and Price rivers, and main street revitalization.

“Utah’s Coal Country is a lot like the other 150 coal communities scattered around the country,” said Price City Mayor Mayor Mike Kourianos. “We have a vision to diversify and invest in a bright future for our children and grandchildren. As we do so, we value partnerships like we have with Schmidt Futures and the University of Utah to help us create a more well-rounded economy moving forward.”

Other partners on these projects include USU Eastern, the Southeastern Utah Economic Development District, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Helper City and more.

“The investment in these projects is matched by $1.14 million in secured matching grants from the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Utah State University Eastern, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S Economic Development Administration, Carbon County, Emery County, City of Green River, Utah Department of Wildlife Resources, Helper City and Price City,” a press release shared.

For more information on the Coal Country Strike Team and its efforts, please click here.