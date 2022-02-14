Additions Aim to Increase Business Opportunities in Carbon County

Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen paid a visit to Wellington City during the city’s council meeting on Wednesday evening to provide information regarding a sewer project.

He thanked the council for giving him time that evening as well as for serving publicly, remarking that he appreciates all that they do, before diving into the details of the project. Carbon County received funds from the government, part of the AARPA money, and they wish to utilize it for additional business opportunities.

Commissioner Jensen explained that the project will begin by the Price River with the goal to install additional sewer capacity along Ridge Road. There is currently a sewer line in place between the old saw mill and Stephenson’s Metal Recycling, though the county is worried that industries would come to the area and put the sewer line over capacity.

With this in mind, the concept includes an additional, larger line, which could be a 12-inch line that would come up to Ridge Road and toward Highway 10. Commissioner Jensen stated that Wellington owns the road between the old saw mill and Stephenson’s, and the county needs an alignment for the line.

The county has already received right of ways across the entire project and Commissioner Jensen assured Wellington that the Price River Water Improvement District would own and operate the line.

Normally, if this was a county road, they would be requesting a road encroachment permit. However, for Wellington City, a nod of approval is needed to be in the roadway and it must be passed during a public meeting. Commissioner Jensen also stated that they need to discover where the existing sewer and water lines are and pick a spot between the two that will not cause interruptions.

Wellington City would not have any responsibility over the line. Briefly, there was discussion on what possible businesses may move into the area and utilize the line. Commissioner Jensen said that he thinks that it is a very valuable project, and it was ultimately approved by the council.