On September 13, 2024, on eastbound US-6, near mile post 266, local law enforcement agencies will be holding a joint administrative checkpoint for DUI detection as well as license, registration, and insurance checks. This is approximately 16 miles east of Wellington. This will occur from 3 pm to 8 pm. All legal requirements have been met and the documents will be available to view for those motorists who request it on scene.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 28 and September 4, 2024.