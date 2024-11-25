Adopt a Foster Family this Holiday Season

Utah Foster Care Press Release

Utah Foster Care has a service opportunity for your families, your work or church group! We are calling it “Adopt A Foster Family”.

This is a great way to serve this holiday season and be able to directly support and connect with local foster families in the area.

You will be assigned a family and then your group/ family will serve them in December. This can be taking little gifts or providing a service such as dinner or snow shoveling. It could be a Secret Santa opportunity for your family or you can get to know the family an connect other ways. we need you to show up for foster families any way you can!

For more information contact Kobi Prettyman at (435) 269-5978 or kobi.prettyman@utahfostercare.org