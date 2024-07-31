ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

EAST MAINTENANCE BUILDING

Sealed bids for the construction of the Price River Water Improvement District East Maintenance Building will be received by the Price River Water Improvement District, hereinafter Owner, at the Owner’s Service Center located at 265 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, Utah 84501, until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on August 28, 2024. The bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at this time, then evaluated prior to the next regularly scheduled board meeting wherein the bid will be awarded to the successful bidder. Bids shall be addressed to the Price River Water Improvement District and clearly marked “East Maintenance Building”. Bids may be mailed to 265 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, Utah 84501; hand delivered to that same address, or emailed to the District Manager at jrichens@prwid.gov. All bids received will be date and time stamped at the time of receipt.

The project includes furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, and services required for the construction of a 70’ X 110’ metal building, with associated concrete, framed and finished office area, restrooms, breakroom, etc., as well as shop area. The project is to be located immediately east of the present Service Center address of 265 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, Utah. The project is approximately 110 miles southeast of Salt Lake City and may be reached by using U.S. Highway 6.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 31, August 7, August 15 and August 21, 2024.