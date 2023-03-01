ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

North Emery Water Users SSD, P.O. Box 129

Cleveland, UT 84518

(1325 North Hwy 155 Cleveland, UT, 84518)

General Notice:

North Emery Water Users Special Service District (NEWUSSD) (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: 2023 Culinary Water Improvements – PRV Vault Procurement.

Bids for the material procurement will be received at the North Emery Water Users Office located at 1325 North Highway 155 Cleveland, UT, until Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm local time. Bids may be mailed to Jones and DeMille Engineering, 1675 South Highway 10, Price, Utah 84501. Bids may also be submitted electronically at parker.v@jonesanddemille.com. At that time, the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: supplying six PRV vaults and one tank control vault. Bids will be received for a single contract.

Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $390,000. The Project has an expected duration of 120 days.

Obtaining Bidding Documents:

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated websites: www.jonesanddemille.com or www.questcdn.com

Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated websites for a fee of $30.00. The designated websites will be updated with addenda, plan holders list, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. Official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated websites.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., 1535 South 100 West, Richfield, UT 84701.

Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except holidays or may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated websites and the Issuing Office.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of $40.00 for each set, no part of which will be refunded. Make checks payable to Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc.

Pre-bid Conference:

A pre-bid conference will not be held.

Instructions to Bidders:

For further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. The Owner may reject any or all bids submitted.

Issued by:

Owner: NEWUSSD

By: Mike McCandless

Title: Board President

Date: 2/8/2023

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 1, 2023.