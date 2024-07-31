ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Helper City – Culinary Water Transmission Pipeline Replacement

Bids for the construction of the Helper City Culinary Water Transmission Pipeline Replacement Project will be received by Franson Civil Engineers via the online electronic bid opening service QuestCDN.com until 4:00 pm local time on Tuesday August 20, 2024, at which time the service will automatically close and tabulate Bids.

The project consists of replacing the existing 8-inch culinary transmission pipeline along State Highway 6 and the Price River from Royal to just north of Helper City by installing approximately 19,200 feet of 10-inch HDPE pipe and installing approximately 1,780 feet of 10-inch HDPE pipe to replace the existing 4-inch pipe from the Colton well to the connection at the Spring Canyon Springs transmission pipeline. This will include installing valves, fittings, drain lines, and air valves; excavation; backfilling; surface restoration; erosion and sediment control; and disinfection. Pipeline replacement will include one UDOT crossing at Hwy 191 and one crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, there will be construction of an interconnection between the Helper City and Price City waterlines at Royal. New meters will also be installed at Colton and Royal. Helper City requires the project to be substantially completed by Summer 2025.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 1:00 pm local time on Thursday August 8, 2024 at the Helper City Public Works Building, 73 South Main Street, Helper, Utah 84526. Bidding Documents will be available on Tuesday July 30, 2024. They can be obtained online at http://www.fransoncivil.com/project-bidding (via QuestCDN.com online electronic bid service). The non-refundable purchase price for the Bidding Documents is $50.00 for an electronic copy. Hard copies will not be available. The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals. For more information, contact Vince Hogge at Franson Civil Engineers, (801) 756-0309 or vhogge@fransoncivil.com.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 31 and August 7, 2024.