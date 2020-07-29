ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner:

Price City Municipal Corporation

185 East Main Street

Price, UT 845016

Sealed Bid Proposals for Price Theater Exterior Sign, Marquee and Facade Renovation will be received by Price Municipal Corporation (City/Owner) in the hands of Nick Tatton, Price City Hall, 185 East Main Street, P.O. Box 893, Price, Utah 84501, until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020 and then promptly publicly opened and read aloud at Price City Hall. The principal items of work are; 1) refurbishing of sign tower with new paint, LED electrical lights and components and possible repair of mounting hardware, 2) refurbishing of marquee with new paint, LED electrical lights and components and possible repair of mounting hardware, and 3) building facade renovation including the repair/replacement of facade finishes and tiles or submittal of alternate facade restoration. An on-site bid review of the Price Theater (30 E Main St, Price, UT 84501) will be on August 5, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M.

Bidding documents and schedules may be obtained by contacting Jade Powell at jpowell@seualg.utah.gov or 435-613-0022.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 29 and August 5, 2020.