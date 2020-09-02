ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner:

Muddy Creek Irrigation Company

386 South 100 East

Emery, UT 84522

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Muddy Creek Irrigation Company – Piping Project Phase 3, which includes installation of approximately 38,000 L.F. of 42’’to 6’’ HDPE pipe, service turnouts, drains, highway boring, seeding and related work. Pipe and service meters will be furnished by Owner. Bids will be received by Muddy Creek Irrigation Company at the offices of Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., 1675 South, Highway 10, Price, UT 84501 until 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, 1675 South HWY 10, Price, UT 84501, (435) 637-8266. For questions regarding the Bidders List and accessing project manual & plans, email Chelsy at chelsy@jonesanddemille.com; for project specific or technical questions, email Tyler Faddis at tyler.f@jonesanddemille.com.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing office during business hours, upon payment of $40.00 for each set, no part of which will be refunded. Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for download at www.jonesanddemille.com or www.questcdn.com for $30.00.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM local time on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Rest Area parking lot on Center Street in Emery, UT. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bidders shall submit evidence of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Morris Sorensen, President

9/2/20

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2 and 9, 2020.