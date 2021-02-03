ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner: Southeast Utah Health Department

28 South 100 East,

Price, UT 84501

Separate sealed BIDS for Building Tenant Improvements project in Price, UT, which includes interior demolition and reconstruction of two buildings totaling approximately 20,800 square feet, parking lot repair, landscaping, and related work, will be received by Southeast Utah Health Department at the offices of Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., 1675 South Highway 10, Price, UT 84501, until 4:00 on February 25, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Alternatively, bids may be emailed to jeremy.d@jonesanddemille.com. Emailed bids must be received, not sent, by 4:00.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, 1675 South Highway 10, Price, UT 84501, (435) 637-8266. For questions regarding the Bidders List and accessing project manual & plans, email Chelsy Conk at chelsy@jonesanddemille.com; for project specific or technical questions, email Jeremy Dye at jeremy.d@jonesanddemille.com.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing office during business hours, upon payment of $300.00 for each set, no part of which will be refunded. Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for $30.00 at www.jonesanddemille.com by following the “Contractor Info” link at the top of the page.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 9:00 am local time on Friday, February 19, 2021 in person and via Zoom, starting at the offices of Southeast Health Department and proceeding across the street to the project site. The Zoom link may be requested by sending an email to jeremy.d@jonesanddemille.com. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

February 4, 2021

Brady Bradford, Executive Director

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 10 and February 17, 2021.