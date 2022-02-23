ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – COMMERCIAL ADA RESTROOM – PROJECT NUMBER 5C-2022 – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for a New Commercial ADA Restroom will be received at the office of the Price City Public Works Receptionist until March 16th, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Primary Work: Installing a new ADA restroom in the Price City Library, 159 East Main Street, Price Utah 84501. A Pre-Bid Meeting and Site-Visit will be held on March 7th, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Library; it is highly recommended but is not mandatory to attend this meeting. Bidding information can be obtained at the Price City Public Works, 432 West 600 South, Price Utah 84501, (435)637-5010.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 23, 2022.