ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FERRON CITY,

20 EAST MAIN STREET, FERRON, UTAH 84523

General Notice:

Ferron City (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Ferron City Adventure Hub

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Ferron City Hall – Commission Room located at 20 East Main Street, Ferron Utah until Monday, April 11th, 2022, at 3:00pm local time. At that time, the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: Constructing the south end of the fairgrounds to include retaining walls, parking lot, walking path, picnic area, children’s playground area for future amenities and ADA access. Site preparations will also be made for future sports court. Bids will be received for a single contract with the option of bid alternates.

Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $460,000 The Project is expected to be completed by May 31, 2022.

Lump Sum Bid Price for Base Bid $196,000

Alternate A [Add] $165,000

Alternate B [Add] $99,000

Obtaining Bidding Documents:

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated websites: www.jonesanddemille.com or www.questcdn.com

Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated websites for a fee of $30.00. The designated websites will be updated with addenda, plan holders list, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. Official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated websites.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Ferron City 20 East Main Street, PO Box 820, Ferron Utah 84523. For questions regarding the Bidders List and accessing project manual & plans, email Barbara at recorder@ferroncity.org; for project specific or technical questions, email Brady Shakespear, brady.s@jonesanddemille.com.

Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except holidays or may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated websites and the Issuing Office.

Pre-bid Conference:

A pre-bid conference will not be held.

Instructions to Bidders:

For further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. The Owner may reject any or all bids submitted.

Issued by:

Owner: Ferron City

By: Adele Justice

Title: Mayor

Date: 3/28/2022

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 30 and April 6, 2022.