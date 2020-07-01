ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Separate sealed BIDS will be received by Green River City for the construction of the: Green River City Curb and Gutter and Sidewalk Project, 2020 at the office of Green River City, – until 11:00 am, July 23rd, 2020, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major Items of work include:

1. 7-inch HMA – 825 SQ.FT.

2. 24-inch Curb and Gutter – 150 L.F.

3. 30-inch Curb and Gutter 430 L.F.

4. 5-foot Sidewalk – 455 L.F.

5. 6-inch Concrete Flatwork – 500 SQ.FT.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the Green River City Hall, located at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah on July 16th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Green River City Hall at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525 for the said meeting and site-showing.

The owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the City.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513. Contract documents may be obtained at the Site Show upon a nonrefundable payment of $50.00. Payment will include the hard copy and an electronic copy of the construction drawings and specifications.

June 29, 2020

Date

Travis Bacon

Mayor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 1, July 8, July 15 and July 22, 2020.