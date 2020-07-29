ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

EMERY COUNTY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1

P.O. Box 1055

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Grange Spur Concrete Dip Improvement Project, 2020 will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of The Engineer, Johansen & Tuttle Engineering at 90 South 100 East (PO Box 487), Castle Dale, Utah 84513 until 2:00 p.m., August 19, 2020 , and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Concrete – 85 C.Y.

2. Untreated Base Course – 200 C.Y.

3. 30” Grouted Rock – 360 C.Y.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, August 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing at 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the site for the said meeting and site-showing.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah 84513. Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

July 29, 2020

Date

Bevan Wilson- Chairman

ECSSD#1

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 29, August 5, August 12 and August 19, 2020.