ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

EMERY COUNTY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1

P.O. Box 1055

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Mill Road-307, Low Water Dip Crossing Repair, 2022 will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of The Engineer, Johansen & Tuttle Engineering at 90 South 100 East (PO Box 487), Castle Dale, Utah 84513 until 2:00 p.m., June 1, 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Concrete

2. 30” Grouted Rock

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the project site, May 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing located 2 miles northwest of Huntington on Mill Road.

Attendance at the project site-show mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah 84513. Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

May 18, 2022

Date

Bevan Wilson – Chairman

ECSSD#1

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 18, May 25 and June 1, 2022.