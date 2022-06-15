ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Green River City

P.O. Box 620

Green River, Utah 84525

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Green River City – West Drainage Project, 2022 will be received by Green River City at the office Green River City, 460 East Main Street – Green River, Utah 84525 until 2:00 p.m., July 7, 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Ditch Excavation 185 L.F.

2. Drop Inlet Box 5 Each

3. 36-Inch ADS Pipe 1520 L.F.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the City.

Prospective bidders will assemble at the office of Green River City, June 28 , 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Green River City Hall for the said meeting and site-showing, 460 East Main Street, Green River City, UT 84525.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc. 90 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah 84513, and obtained electronically and/or as a hard copy upon payment of $80.00 for each set. No refund.

June 15, 2022

Date

Ren Hatt

Mayor

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 15, June 22 and June 29, 2022.