ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Owners: ORANGEVILLE CITY

Address: P.O. Box 677

Orangeville, Utah 84537

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Orangeville City Sidewalk Project, 2022, will be received by Orangeville City at the office of Orangeville City 25 North Main – P.O. Box 677 – Orangeville, UT 84537 until 10:00 am, August 3rd, 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major Items of work include:

1. Pedestrian Access – 3 Each

2. 5-Foot Sidewalk – 447 L.F.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the office of Orangeville City, on July 28th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Orangeville City office for the said meeting and site-showing, 25 North Main, Orangeville, UT 84537.

The owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the City. Also, the City reserves the right to implement their local contractor ordinance.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513. Contract documents may be obtained at the Site Show upon a non-refundable payment of $50.00. The $50.00 fee will provide either or both a hard copy and electronic copy of the project specifications and drawings.

July 20, 2022

Date



David Robertson – Mayor

Orangeville City

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 20, July 27 and August 3, 2022.