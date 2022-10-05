ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Green River City

P.O. Box 620

Green River, Utah 84525

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Green River City – Sewer Spot Repairs Project, 2022 will be received by Green River City at the office Green River City, 460 East Main Street – Green River, Utah 84525 until 2:00 p.m., October 2 , 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

The work includes construction of 12 internal sewer main line spot repairs including removing various intrusions and/or infiltration and the installation of cured in-place spot repairs.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the City.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc. 90 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah 84513, and obtained upon payment of $40.00 for each set. No refund.

October 5, 2022

Date

Ren Hatt

Mayor

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 5, October 12 and October 19, 2022.