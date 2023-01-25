ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

EMERY COUNTY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1

P.O. Box 1055

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Cleveland South Water Hydrant Connection Project will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 10:00 a.m. Monday February 13, 20 23, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. 6-Inch HDPE Pipe DR21 – 1.340 L.F.

2. Fire Hydrant – 1 L.S.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble in the parking lot at Cleveland City Hall, February 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., for the pre-bid meeting.

Attendance at the project pre-bid meeting and site-visit is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive on site for the pre-bid meeting and site-visit.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

January 23, 2023

Date

Bevan Wilson – Chairman

ECSSD#1

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 25, February 1 and February 8, 2023.