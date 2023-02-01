ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Castle Dale City

P.O. Box 728

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Castle Dale City Bike Trail Project, 2023 will be received by Castle Dale City at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, 90 South 100 East, PO Box 487, Castle Dale, UT 84513 until 2:00 p.m., February 15, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Granular Borrow 3,000 C.Y.

2. Untreated Base Course 1,210 C.Y.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the City.

Prospective bidders may assemble at the Johansen & Tuttle Engineering at 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah on February 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the site for the said meeting and site-showing.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah 84513. Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

February 1, 2023

Date

Danny VanWagoner

Mayor

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2023.