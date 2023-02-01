ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Separate sealed BIDS will be received by Castle Valley Special Service District for the construction of the: Cleveland/Elmo Chip Seal Project 2023 at the office of Castle Valley Special Service District – until 2:00 pm, February 16, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major Items of work include:

1. Type ‘A’ Cover Material – 261,270 Sq. Yd.

2. LM-CRS-2H – 500 Ton

3. Flush Coat CCS-1 – 110 Ton

Prospective bidders shall assemble at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering Office, located at 90 South 100 East in Castle Dale, on February 8th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-bid meeting and site-visit is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering Office for the pre-bid meeting and site-visit, at 90 South 100 East in Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the Pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00. The $100.00 fee will provide both a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

February 1, 2023

Date

Brad Giles – Chairman

CVSSD

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2023.