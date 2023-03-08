ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Green River City

P.O. Box 620

Green River, Utah 84525

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Green River City – JW Powell Museum Trail, 2023 will be received by Green River City at the office Green River City, 460 East Main Street – Green River, Utah 84525 until 2:00 p.m., March 30, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Concrete Removal 140 SQ.FT.

2. 6-Inch Concrete Flatwork 5,100 SQ.FT.

3. 15-ADS Pipe 120 L.F.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the City.

Prospective bidders will assemble at the office of Green River City, March 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Green River City Hall for the said meeting and site-showing, 460 East Main Street, Green River City, UT 84525.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc. 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, and obtained upon payment of $100.00 for each set. No refund.

March 8, 2022

Date

Ren Hatt

Mayor

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2023.