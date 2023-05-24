ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

EMERY COUNTY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1

P.O. Box 1055

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Cottonwood Canyon Road Culvert Replacement 2023 will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 9:00 a.m. June 12, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Jersey Barrier – 60 L.F.

2. CMP Culvert – 530 L.F.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., for the pre-bid meeting.

Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Project Engineer’s office for the pre-bid meeting and site-visit at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, UT 84513.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

May 22, 2023

Date

Bevan Wilson – Chairman

ECSSD#1

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2023.