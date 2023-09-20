ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:
Pinnacle Canyon Academy
210 N. 600 E.
Price, Utah 84501
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of a covered carport. Bids can be sent to Pinnacle Canyon Academy Attn: Ashley Downard 210 N. 600 E. Price, Utah 84501 OR may be submitted electronically to bids@pantheremail.com Bids must be submitted by September 30, 2023 by 3:00 p.m.
Project information and scheduled walk throughs can be requested by emailing bids@pantheremail.com or calling Ashley at 435-613-8102.
Published in the ETV Newspaper September 20 and September 27, 2023.