ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

EMERY COUNTY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1

P.O. Box 1055, Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Cottonwood and Ferron Creek Dip Repair Project, 2024 will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of The Engineer, Johansen & Tuttle Engineering at 90 South 100 East (PO Box 487), Castle Dale, Utah 84513 until 2:00 p.m., Thursday October 10, 2024, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Structural Concrete – 50 C.Y.

2. 71” x 47” Arch CMP (Installation Only) – 1 Lump Sum

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., for the group showing at 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the site for the said meeting and site-showing.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office:

Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

September 25, 2024 Bevan Wilson- Chairman

Date ECSSD#1

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 25 and October, 2024.