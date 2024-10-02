ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

GREEN RIVER CITY

P.O. Box 620

Green River, Utah 84525

Separate sealed BIDS will be received by Green River City for the construction of the: Green River Water Treatment Plant Upgrades Project #2C-2024 at the office of Green River City, – until 2:00 pm , Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

Federal Regulations: This is a federally funded project requiring compliance with the State’s “Fair Share Goal” and federal EEO regulations. Davis-Bacon wages apply to this project and are made a part of these contract documents. All bidders must comply with the requirements of the Build America Buy America Act (BABAA) including the American Iron and Steel Requirements.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major Items of work include:

1. GAC System & CMU Building Installation – 1 Lump Sum.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the Green River City Hall, located at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah on October 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Green River City Hall at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525 for the said meeting and site-showing.

The owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the City.

An electronic copy of the construction drawings and specifications will be available upon request.

Date October 2, 2024 Mayor Ren Hatt

