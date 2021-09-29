ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO WATER TREATMENT PLANT SUPPLIERS

Project Owner:

EAST CARBON CITY

P.O. Box 70

East Carbon, Utah 84520

The City of East Carbon, Utah is soliciting Requests for Proposal from Water Treatment Plant Equipment Manufactures/Suppliers for a packaged conventional water treatment plant to provide equipment, controls accessories, and a SCADA system for a proposed new treatment plant.

This RFP will provide the basis for selecting the equipment supplier with whom the City expects to enter into an Agreement. The City reserves the right to reject any and all pricing proposals or to waive any formality or technicality in any RFP in the interest of the City.

A complete copy of the Request for Proposal may be obtained from the following locations:

Engineers Office:

Johansen & Tuttle Engineering

90 South 100 East

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

East Carbon City:

101 West Geneva Drive

P.O. Box 70

East Carbon City, Utah 84520

RFP Due Date and Time:

October 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. MST

RFP Location for Proposal:

East Carbon City Hall

101 West Geneva Drive

East Carbon City, Utah 84520

Notification of Final Selection:

November 2, 2021

September 27, 2021

Date

David Avery- Mayor

East Carbon City

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 29, October 6, October 13 and October 20, 2021.