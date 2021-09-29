ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO WATER TREATMENT PLANT SUPPLIERS

Project Owner:
EAST CARBON CITY
P.O. Box 70
East Carbon, Utah 84520
The City of East Carbon, Utah is soliciting Requests for Proposal from Water Treatment Plant Equipment Manufactures/Suppliers for a packaged conventional water treatment plant to provide equipment, controls accessories, and a SCADA system for a proposed new treatment plant.
This RFP will provide the basis for selecting the equipment supplier with whom the City expects to enter into an Agreement. The City reserves the right to reject any and all pricing proposals or to waive any formality or technicality in any RFP in the interest of the City.
A complete copy of the Request for Proposal may be obtained from the following locations:
Engineers Office:
Johansen & Tuttle Engineering
90 South 100 East
Castle Dale, Utah 84513
East Carbon City:
101 West Geneva Drive
P.O. Box 70
East Carbon City, Utah 84520
RFP Due Date and Time:
October 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. MST
RFP Location for Proposal:
East Carbon City Hall
101 West Geneva Drive
East Carbon City, Utah 84520
Notification of Final Selection:
November 2, 2021
September 27, 2021
Date
David Avery- Mayor
East Carbon City
Published in the ETV Newspaper September 29, October 6, October 13 and October 20, 2021.